



India's Gaganyaan astronauts are set to undergo training in Europe following their initial training in Russia. This decision comes as part of the comprehensive preparation for India's first human spaceflight mission, which aims to demonstrate the country's capabilities in space exploration.





Initial Training in Russia: The four selected Indian Air Force pilots—Group Captain Prashanth Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla—completed extensive training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Russia. This training included survival scenarios and simulations tailored to prepare them for various spaceflight conditions.





Upcoming Training In Europe: After their Russian training, the astronauts will continue their preparation at the European Space Agency (ESA) facilities. They have already received training at NASA’s European Astronaut Centre in Germany, focusing on communications systems and emergency procedures within the International Space Station (ISS) environment. This European leg of training is crucial for ensuring that the astronauts can operate effectively in international space missions.





Future Training Plans: Following their time in Europe, the astronauts are expected to return to India for further training at ISRO's Human Spaceflight Centre. This will include simulator training and physical conditioning to prepare for the rigors of space travel.





The Gaganyaan mission is a landmark initiative for India, aiming to send a crew into a 400 km orbit for a three-day mission and safely return them to Earth. It represents India's growing capabilities in human spaceflight and is part of a broader strategy that includes international collaboration with countries like Russia and the United States. The mission is scheduled for launch between 2024 and 2025, marking a significant milestone in India's space exploration journey.







