



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently emphasized the strategic partnership between India and France, describing both nations as "important poles in a multipolar world." This statement was made during a signing ceremony for a collaboration between India's National Museum and France Museums Development, aimed at establishing the Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum. Jaishankar characterized the relationship as "very strong," highlighting the shared historical and cultural ties that empower both countries to assert their perspectives on global matters independently of external definitions.





Jaishankar articulated that the deepening of cultural ties is not merely about mutual appreciation but is also pivotal in fostering a more inclusive and democratic world order. He stated, "When we deepen our cultural collaboration, we are also actually adding to a particular kind of relationship which we believe would create a new and more democratic world government". This sentiment was echoed by France’s Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, who praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cultural agenda and expressed France's eagerness to align with India's vision for cultural collaboration.





The discussions also touched upon India’s broader diplomatic engagements, particularly its commitment to strengthening ties with African nations, indicating a holistic approach to India's foreign policy underlined by cultural diplomacy and strategic partnerships.







