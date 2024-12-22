



India's Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, has emphasized the necessity of a third aircraft carrier for the Indian Navy, stating that it has "clearly emerged as a necessity" in light of evolving maritime challenges, particularly from China. In an exclusive interview, he underscored that the Indian Navy remains a combat-ready and future-ready force dedicated to ensuring maritime security in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).





Admiral Tripathi highlighted the significant modernization of the Chinese Navy over the past decade, which has resulted in a greater number of warships compared to the Indian Navy. He noted that China has maintained a permanent naval presence in the Indian Ocean under the guise of anti-piracy operations since 2008. In response, India is enhancing its operational reach through increased deployments and joint exercises with allied navies, aiming to bolster collective maritime security.





The government plans to commence construction of its third aircraft carrier soon, which will be a 45,000-tonne vessel similar to INS Vikrant. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has indicated that this is just the beginning, with ambitions to build five to six more carriers in the future. This expansion is seen as vital for maintaining strategic parity with China, which aims to have six aircraft carriers by the 2030s.





The indigenous construction of aircraft carriers is not only a matter of military capability but also economic impact. The shipbuilding sector generates significant employment and contributes to economic growth, with every rupee spent on shipbuilding reportedly triggering 1.82 rupees in economic circulation. The Navy’s strategy involves creating a balanced multi-dimensional force capable of conducting concurrent operations across vast maritime areas, which is essential for safeguarding India's national interests.





The development of a third aircraft carrier is a critical step for India as it navigates complex geopolitical waters in the Indo-Pacific region. With increasing threats from regional adversaries and a commitment to enhancing maritime capabilities, India is positioning itself as a formidable naval power capable of projecting influence well beyond its shores.







