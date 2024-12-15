



On December 14, 2024, an IndiGo flight traveling from New Delhi to Jeddah made an emergency landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport due to a medical emergency involving a passenger. The flight, designated as 6E 63, was in Pakistani airspace when a 55-year-old Indian male passenger fell critically ill. Despite receiving oxygen, his condition did not improve, prompting the pilot to contact Karachi air traffic control for an emergency landing.





Upon landing in Karachi, a medical team boarded the aircraft to provide immediate assistance to the ailing passenger. After stabilizing him, the flight was cleared to return to New Delhi instead of continuing to Jeddah. IndiGo confirmed that after the passenger was deboarded for further medical attention in Delhi, the flight was prepared to depart for its original destination.





This incident highlights the airline's adherence to safety protocols and humanitarian considerations during in-flight medical emergencies.







