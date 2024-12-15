



The first batch of officers for the Indian Air Force's newly established Weapon Systems Branch was commissioned on December 14, 2024, at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, near Hyderabad. This significant event marks the introduction of a new operational branch within the IAF, the first since India's independence, aimed at enhancing the air force's capabilities in managing various weapon systems.





The creation of the Weapon Systems Branch was announced during the Air Force Day celebrations in 2022 by then Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Choudhari. The branch was officially approved by the government on October 8, 2022, and launched in July 2024. Its primary purpose is to unify all weapon system operators under a single framework, thereby improving operational efficiency and freeing fighter pilots to focus on their core flying duties.





The branch is divided into four specialized sub-streams:





1. Surface-to-Surface Missiles - Operators will manage missile systems aimed at ground targets.

2. Surface-to-Air Missiles - This involves handling missiles designed to intercept aerial threats.

3. Remotely Piloted Aircraft (UAVs) - This sub-stream focuses on operations involving drones for various missions including surveillance and logistics.

4. Twin/Multi-Crew Aircraft Operations - Officers will operate weapons systems in multi-crew aircraft environments.





During the commissioning ceremony, a total of 33 officers were celebrated as they transitioned into their roles within this new cadre. The event underscores a strategic shift within the IAF towards modern warfare capabilities and reflects a broader trend of integrating advanced technologies into military operations.





This initiative is expected to significantly enhance the operational readiness and effectiveness of the IAF, aligning with contemporary defence needs and technological advancements.







