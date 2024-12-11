



Israel is looking to India for insights on utilizing soft power to effectively manage its narrative during ongoing conflicts, particularly in the context of its military operations against Hamas in Gaza. Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, emphasised the need for Israel to invest more in soft power strategies, which have been part of India's diplomatic approach. He noted that while Israel has historically focused on hard power, it must now balance this with soft power to counteract the significant media influence supporting Palestinian narratives.





Azar highlighted India's successful combination of hard and soft power in its international relations, suggesting that Israel could benefit from similar tactics to improve its global standing and narrative management.





As the only Jewish state surrounded by predominantly Arab nations, Israel faces unique challenges in shaping its narrative amidst widespread geopolitical opposition. The ambassador pointed out that powerful media outlets like Al Jazeera have substantial resources dedicated to promoting Palestinian perspectives, which complicates Israel's efforts.





India has maintained a delicate balance in its relations with both Israel and Palestine, advocating for a two-state solution while also strengthening ties with Israel. This nuanced approach allows India to engage with both sides without alienating either party.





Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been pivotal in navigating these complex relationships and has emphasized India's interest in mitigating tensions between Israel and Iran, showcasing India's proactive diplomatic stance in the region.





Israel's interest in India's diplomatic methods reflects a broader recognition of the importance of narrative control in international relations, particularly during times of conflict.







