



India is poised to make significant advancements in space exploration, with plans to establish its own space station, the Bharatiya Antariksha Station, by 2035 and to land an Indian astronaut on the Moon by 2040. These ambitious goals were announced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh during a recent press conference.





Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS):





The space station is designed to weigh approximately 52 tons and will orbit at an altitude of 400 kilometers above Earth. It is intended to accommodate 3-4 astronauts for missions lasting between 3 to 6 months.





The first module of the station is scheduled for launch in 2028, with the completion of the entire station expected by 2035. This timeline has been adjusted from an earlier goal of 2030 due to delays related to technical challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic.





The BAS Will Consist of Five Interconnected Modules:



Base Module (BAS-01): Weighing about 10 tonnes, it will test critical technologies. Core-Docking Module (BAS-02): Facilitates docking operations. Science Research Module (BAS-03): Dedicated to scientific experiments. Laboratory Module (BAS-04): For conducting advanced research. Common Working Module (BAS-05): A multi-purpose area for various activities





Moon Mission:





Following the establishment of the space station, ISRO aims to conduct a crewed lunar landing by 2040, marking a significant milestone in India's space exploration efforts.





Chandrayaan-4 is scheduled for launch in 2027 and is designed to demonstrate crucial technologies necessary for future crewed lunar missions. This mission will focus on precision landing, sample collection, and safe return to Earth, building on the successes of Chandrayaan-3, which achieved a soft landing on the Moon. The mission will consist of five modules launched in two separate missions, showcasing ISRO's capability in complex space operations.





Chandrayaan-4 aims to validate critical processes such as docking in lunar orbit and safe atmospheric re-entry. It has a budget of ₹2,104.06 crores and is expected to significantly enhance India's technological capabilities in space exploration. ISRO Chairman S. Somanath emphasized that this mission is not just about lunar samples but also about proving India's ability to send humans to the Moon safely.





Dr. Singh emphasized that these initiatives reflect a broader strategy to enhance India's position in global space exploration. The government's recent policies have opened up the space sector, allowing private companies to collaborate with ISRO, which has led to a surge in start-ups within the industry—growing from a handful in 2021 to nearly 300 today.





The Bharatiya Antariksha Station is expected not only to serve as a platform for scientific research but also as a base for future lunar missions. The integration of biotechnology with space technology, as outlined in a recent memorandum of understanding between ISRO and the Department of Biotechnology, aims to foster innovative research opportunities in areas such as microgravity and biomanufacturing.





These developments underscore India's commitment to advancing its capabilities in space exploration and technology, positioning itself as a key player on the global stage.







