



Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat has called for enhanced connectivity and increased flight options between India and Israel during his recent visit to India. This initiative aims to strengthen business ties and facilitate greater collaboration between the two nations, particularly in sectors like technology and innovation. Barkat emphasized that improved air links would not only boost trade but also foster closer people-to-people relationships, which are essential for deepening bilateral ties.





During discussions with Indian officials, including Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barkat highlighted the importance of integrating both countries' strengths—India's vast market and workforce with Israel's innovative capabilities. He suggested that strategic pilot projects could be developed in areas such as artificial intelligence and quantum technologies to create scalable solutions beneficial to both nations.





The call for more flights aligns with previous agreements aimed at enhancing connectivity, which have included protocols to amend the Air Transport Agreement between India and Israel. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to promote trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges between the two countries.







