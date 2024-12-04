



This visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations between Kuwait and India. During his stay, Al-Yahya is scheduled to hold discussions with Indian officials, including a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





His visit will include high-profile meetings, starting with a call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the PM's residence on Wednesday. Later, he will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House in the national capital.





According to an official press release by the MEA, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya will be here in India till Wednesday, December 4.





The visit underscores the importance of enhancing cooperation in various sectors, reflecting both countries' commitment to fostering strong diplomatic ties. The discussions are expected to cover a range of topics, including economic collaboration and regional security issues.









Kuwait's Foreign Minister, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, arrived in India on December 3, 2024, for an official visit that will last until December 4.