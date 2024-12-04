



Karman Drones has formed a strategic partnership with Troop Comforts Ltd (TCL), a defence public sector undertaking, to co-develop and manufacture unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned aerial systems (UAS).





This collaboration, announced on December 3, 2024, is set to last for five years and aims to leverage the strengths of both companies in drone technology and defence capabilities.





The partnership is expected to enhance the development of UAV solutions that could serve various applications, including surveillance and reconnaissance. Karman Drones, known for its innovative UAV designs and indigenous manufacturing capabilities, will work closely with TCL to bring advanced drone technologies to market.





This initiative aligns with India's broader goals of strengthening its defence manufacturing sector and enhancing indigenous capabilities in unmanned systems.





This collaboration, revealed on December 3, 2024, seeks to enhance India's defence manufacturing capabilities under the 'Make in India' initiative, targeting various sectors including defence, paramilitary, police, and civil organizations.





The partnership will leverage the strengths of both companies to design and produce advanced Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) tailored to meet the evolving needs of the Indian Defence forces and other stakeholders.





Karman Drones brings its innovative drone technology, while TCL contributes its experience as a defence public sector undertaking. Together, they aim to create cutting-edge UAV solutions that address specific operational requirements.





The alliance is positioned to significantly bolster India's domestic defence production capabilities, aligning with government efforts to promote indigenous manufacturing in the defence sector.





Pravan Shetty, Founder and CEO of Karman Drones, emphasized that this collaboration will facilitate the development of advanced solutions specifically designed for the Indian Defence forces and other relevant entities. This partnership represents a significant step forward in enhancing India's technological capabilities in UAVs and supporting national security objectives.







