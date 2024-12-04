



ISRO's Shukrayaan mission, approved by the Indian government, is set to explore Venus and will feature advanced scientific instruments, including synthetic aperture radar (SAR). This mission marks India's first dedicated effort to study Venus, aiming to enhance our understanding of its atmosphere, surface, and geological activity.





The Shukrayaan mission is scheduled for launch in 2028, with potential backup dates in 2026 and 2031 depending on optimal planetary alignment and other logistical considerations.





The mission aims to:





Investigate the atmospheric conditions of Venus, focusing on its dense carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere and sulfuric acid clouds.





Map the surface features and analyze geological processes using SAR technology.





Study potential volcanic activity and tectonics beneath the planet's surface.





The spacecraft will carry several sophisticated instruments:





Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR): This high-resolution radar will enable mapping of Venus's surface through its thick cloud cover, collecting data day and night regardless of weather conditions.





Infrared and Ultraviolet Imaging Devices: These tools will assist in examining atmospheric composition and dynamics.





Ground-Penetrating Radar: This will help investigate subsurface structures and geological activity.





Shukrayaan is expected to provide critical insights into:





The evolution of Earth-like planets.





The dynamics of extreme climates and potential geological activities on Venus.





The interaction between solar winds and the planet's ionosphere.





This mission not only positions India among a select group of nations exploring Venus but also enhances ISRO's capabilities in deep-space exploration, following successful missions to the Moon and Mars.







