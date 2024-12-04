



The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) of India has recently approved five significant capital acquisition proposals totalling ₹21,772 crore, aimed at enhancing the country's defence capabilities. This decision, made under the leadership of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, underscores the government's commitment to bolstering national security across various branches of the armed forces.





Key Acquisitions Approved





Indian Navy Enhancements





31 New Water Jet Fast Attack Crafts (NWJFACs): These vessels are designed for low-intensity maritime operations, including surveillance, coastal patrols, and search-and-rescue missions. They will also play a critical role in anti-piracy operations around India's island territories.





120 Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC-1): These crafts are versatile and capable of escorting high-value naval units such as aircraft carriers and submarines, thereby enhancing coastal defence capabilities.





Indian Air Force Upgrades





Electronic Warfare Suite (EWS) For Sukhoi Su-30MKI: This suite includes advanced self-protection jammer pods and next-generation radar warning receivers. It is expected to significantly improve the operational capabilities of the Su-30 MKI fighter jets by protecting them from enemy radar and weapon systems during missions.





Indian Coast Guard Strengthening





Six DHRUV MK-III Helicopters: These helicopters will enhance the Coast Guard's capabilities in coastal security and surveillance operations.





Overhaul of Existing Assets





The DAC also approved the overhaul of critical assets such as T-72 and T-90 tanks, BMP infantry combat vehicles, and the engines of Sukhoi fighter aircraft. This initiative aims to extend the service life of these essential military assets and ensure their operational readiness.





These acquisitions are part of a broader strategy to enhance India's defense preparedness in light of contemporary security challenges. The DAC's approval marks a crucial step in modernizing India's military capabilities, ensuring that the armed forces are well-equipped to respond effectively to various threats. The focus on indigenous procurement aligns with India's goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing, as highlighted by recent initiatives to reduce reliance on foreign military imports.





This significant investment in defence infrastructure not only strengthens India's military readiness but also supports domestic defence industries, fostering economic growth within the sector.







