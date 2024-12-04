



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the Lok Sabha on December 3, 2024, emphasizing that maintaining peace and tranquillity in border areas is essential for the development of India-China relations.





He noted that bilateral ties have been "abnormal" since April 2020, following violent clashes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that resulted in fatalities for the first time in decades. Jaishankar highlighted recent diplomatic engagements that have led to some improvement in relations, particularly following a disengagement agreement reached in October 2024.





Jaishankar outlined three key principles for managing border relations with China:





1. Strict adherence to the LAC: Both nations must respect the established boundary.





2. Avoidance of unilateral changes to the status quo: Neither side should attempt to alter the existing conditions along the border.





3. Full compliance with past agreements: Previous understandings must be honoured to ensure stability.





The Minister also mentioned that while immediate disengagement from friction points has been achieved, the next step involves addressing troop de-escalation along the LAC.





He reiterated India's commitment to engaging with China through bilateral discussions aimed at reaching a fair and mutually acceptable framework for resolving boundary issues.







