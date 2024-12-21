



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a historic two-day visit to Kuwait, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 43 years. This visit is significant as it aims to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation between India and Kuwait amidst ongoing regional tensions.





Modi is scheduled to meet with key figures including the Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince, and the Prime Minister of Kuwait. These discussions are expected to focus on establishing a roadmap for a futuristic partnership that benefits both nations and the broader West Asian region.





The agenda includes enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, energy, culture, and security. Modi emphasized India's deep historical ties with Kuwait and highlighted the importance of shared interests in peace and stability in West Asia.





A significant aspect of Modi's visit includes interacting with the Indian community in Kuwait, which is the largest expatriate group in the country, numbering around one million. He expressed eagerness to meet them and acknowledge their contributions to strengthening India-Kuwait relations.





The Prime Minister will participate in a cultural event named "Hala Modi" and attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup, further promoting cultural ties between India and Kuwait.





This visit comes at a critical time following recent geopolitical events in the region, including tensions related to Syria and Israel. Modi's trip is seen as an opportunity to reinforce India's commitment to peace and stability in West Asia.





PM Modi's visit is poised to open a new chapter in India-Kuwait relations, focusing on multifaceted cooperation that aligns with both nations' interests.







