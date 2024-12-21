



An investigations by the French magazine Le Spectacle du Monde have unveiled concerning connections between Pakistan and the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The report highlights a resurgence of JeM, particularly in the Bahawalpur area of Punjab, indicating that the group is re-emerging as a significant player in Pakistan's strategy for regional influence and terrorism.





In an alarming ties to ISI, The report suggests that JeM has maintained close ties with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which has historically supported various terrorist groups to further its geopolitical goals. This relationship appears to be revitalizing under the current political climate in Pakistan, where JeM is being positioned as a key instrument for carrying out operations against India and potentially other targets in the region.





Masood Azhar, the founder and leader of JeM, has made recent threats aimed at India, including calls for jihad in Kashmir. His statements indicate a shift towards more overt operations by JeM, which had previously been operating under the radar due to international scrutiny[1][6]. The group is reportedly planning attacks not only against Indian interests but also against perceived enemies like Israel.





The report notes that Pakistan has shifted its reliance from Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) to JeM as its primary jihadist tool. This transition comes after JuD faced significant international pressure and legal challenges. JeM's activities have reportedly ramped up since Pakistan was removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) 'greylist', allowing it to operate more freely.





JeM has been utilizing front organizations such as the Peoples Anti Fascist Front (PAFF) and Kashmir Tigers to conduct operations while avoiding direct attribution. This strategy helps mitigate backlash against Pakistan while still pursuing its objectives through proxy warfare.





The findings of Le Spectacle du Monde raise serious concerns about the implications for regional security, particularly for India, which has long been a target of JeM's activities. The report underscores the need for increased vigilance and coordinated international efforts to counteract the resurgence of such extremist networks in South Asia.





As JeM continues to assert its presence, both through direct threats and operational activities, the dynamics of terrorism in the region are likely to evolve, necessitating a robust response from affected nations and global stakeholders.







