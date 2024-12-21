



World leaders have expressed strong condemnation and condolences following the tragic car attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, which resulted in the deaths of at least two individuals, including a child, and left dozens injured.





German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the incident as horrifying, stating, "My thoughts are with the victims and their families. We stand by their side". He emphasized gratitude towards the rescue workers responding to the crisis.





French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his shock and solidarity with Germany, saying he shares the pain of the German people.





Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also reacted on social media, calling it "horrific news" and extending thoughts to the victims and their families.





Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the attack as brutal, asserting that "violence must have no place in our democracies".





Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his shock at what he termed a "terrible attack".





UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed horror over the incident, offering support to Germany. In a post on X, he said, "I am horrified by the atrocious attack in Magdeburg tonight. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected. We stand with the people of Germany."





The attack occurred when a vehicle, driven by a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian doctor named Taleb A., ploughed into a crowd at the market on December 20, 2024. Local authorities are treating it as a deliberate act. The driver was arrested at the scene, and investigations are ongoing to determine his motives.





In response to the incident, several Christmas markets across Germany have been cancelled as a precautionary measure. The attack has reignited discussions about public safety during festive gatherings, reminiscent of previous attacks in similar contexts.







