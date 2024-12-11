



Manastu Aerospace has recently achieved a significant milestone by successfully handing over its Green Propulsion System to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India. This event took place during a ceremony attended by key officials, including the Secretary of Defence Research and Development, Dr. Samir V. Kamat, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.





Manastu's Green Propulsion System is designed to replace traditional, toxic propellants used in satellite propulsion with a safer and more efficient alternative. The system utilizes a proprietary blend of hydrogen peroxide and additives, which are combusted using a novel high-temperature catalyst.





This innovation results in:





50% higher performance compared to conventional systems.

20 times greater agility, allowing for enhanced manoeuvrability of satellites in orbit.

A fuel that is 60% less toxic and significantly more affordable than traditional hydrazine-based fuels.





The transfer of this technology to DRDO marks an important step in advancing India's capabilities in space propulsion technology. The Green Propulsion System not only supports military applications but also aligns with global trends towards sustainable and environmentally friendly practices in aerospace technology. By adopting this new propulsion system, India aims to enhance its satellite operations while minimizing environmental impact.





Looking ahead, Manastu Space plans to further develop its technology through collaborations with other space entities, such as Dhruva Space, where their propulsion system will be tested on upcoming satellite missions. This partnership is expected to pave the way for broader applications of Manastu's green technology in both commercial and defense sectors.





The successful handover of the Green Propulsion System to DRDO represents a significant advancement in sustainable space technology, positioning India as a leader in innovative aerospace solutions.







