



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently emphasized the caution exercised by the Modi government regarding Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). He stated that India is careful about entering such agreements to prevent the dumping of subsidized goods into the country.





This caution reflects a broader strategy to protect domestic industries from potential negative impacts associated with FTAs, particularly those that could undermine local markets by allowing cheaper, subsidized imports.





Jaishankar's remarks came during an event organized by the South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he highlighted that while many countries are eager to establish FTAs with India, the government remains vigilant. He noted that India has successfully negotiated FTAs with Australia, the UAE, and several European countries, but continues to prioritize national interests in trade discussions.





The minister's comments underscore a significant aspect of India's trade policy under the current administration, which seeks to balance international trade opportunities with domestic economic stability.







