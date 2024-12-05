



Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has commenced a two-day official visit to India, starting on December 5, 2024. The visit aims to strengthen the already close bilateral ties between Bhutan and India, characterized by mutual understanding and trust.





King Wangchuck is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. These discussions will focus on reviewing and enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including economic development and security concerns related to Bhutan's border negotiations with China.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized that the visit provides an opportunity to advance the partnership between the two nations, which includes India's significant developmental assistance to Bhutan. India has recently doubled its financial support for Bhutan's five-year plan from ₹5,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore.





Discussions are expected to cover Bhutan's plans for developing an economic hub at Gelephu, a project that holds personal significance for the king. The ongoing boundary dispute with China is also likely to be a critical topic, especially in light of recent diplomatic overtures from Beijing towards Thimphu.





The visit underscores the deep-rooted historical ties between India and Bhutan, dating back to their Treaty of Friendship established in 1949 and renewed in 2007. This relationship has evolved significantly, now encompassing areas such as digital infrastructure and space technology.





King Wangchuck's arrival was warmly welcomed by Indian officials, marking yet another chapter in the high-level engagements between the two nations. His visit is seen as pivotal in reinforcing the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation that define India-Bhutan relations.







