



On December 25, 2024, the Taliban government reported that air strikes conducted by Pakistan in the Barmal district of Paktika province resulted in the deaths of 46 civilians, predominantly women and children. The strikes occurred late on December 24 and also left six others wounded, most of whom were children.





Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the air strikes, labelling them as "barbaric" and a "clear aggression." He emphasized that the Taliban considers defending its territory an inalienable right and vowed to retaliate against these attacks.





A senior Pakistani security official claimed that the air strikes targeted "terrorist hideouts" associated with the TehreekeTaliban Pakistan (TTP), asserting that at least 20 militants were killed in the operation. However, this assertion contrasts sharply with the Taliban's account of civilian casualties.





This incident marks a significant escalation in hostilities along the AfghanistanPakistan border, which have intensified since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021. The Taliban has accused Pakistan of conducting unprovoked attacks, while Pakistan alleges that Afghanistan harbours militants who threaten its security.





Eyewitness accounts from local residents indicate that entire families were affected, with reports of one family losing 18 members in a single strike. The situation remains tense, with calls for accountability and a potential for further conflict between the two nations.





ANI







