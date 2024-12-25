



NASA's X-59 Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) aircraft has reached a significant milestone by successfully completing its first maximum afterburner engine run test. This test, conducted on December 12, 2024, at Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, California, is pivotal as the X-59 progresses towards its inaugural flight expected in 2025.





The X-59 is powered by an F414-GE-100 engine, which utilizes an afterburner to generate additional thrust, essential for achieving supersonic speeds. The successful test validated the engine's performance within operational temperature limits and airflow requirements.





The X-59 is designed to fly at speeds of Mach 1.4 (approximately 925 mph) at an altitude of 55,000 feet while minimizing sonic booms to a quieter sonic thump. This capability aims to address one of the major barriers to supersonic flight over land, which has been restricted due to the disruptive nature of sonic booms.





The aircraft features a unique design with a thin, tapered nose that helps disrupt shock waves, reducing the intensity of sound produced during flight. Additionally, it incorporates an external vision system to compensate for the absence of forward-facing cockpit windows.





Following this successful engine test, NASA plans to conduct integrated systems testing and taxi tests before the first flight. The data collected during these tests will be crucial for demonstrating the viability of supersonic commercial flights and potentially influencing regulatory changes regarding supersonic travel over land.





This advancement represents a significant step toward making supersonic travel a reality, potentially transforming air travel by significantly reducing flight times while addressing community noise concerns associated with traditional supersonic flights.







