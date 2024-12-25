



State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is preparing to commence critical trials for the TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft (TEJAS MK-1A) in January 2025. These trials will include testing the indigenous Astra beyond-visual-range missile, the aircraft's locally developed electronic warfare suite, and the Israeli Elta radar system. HAL aims to meet a deadline of March 31, 2025, to deliver the first fighter jet to the Indian Air Force (IAF) after completing all necessary certification requirements.





The delivery of the first few TEJAS MK-1A aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF) is anticipated to occur with reserve engines, which will later be replaced by F404 engines supplied by General Electric (GE). The timeline for these deliveries has faced multiple delays, primarily due to issues with engine supply and certification processes.





Simultaneously, HAL is in talks with US firm GE Aerospace to expedite the delivery of the F404 engines for the new aircraft, with top Indian officials visiting America earlier this month to get a first-hand assessment of the 404 production line that has been restarted at a facility near Boston, the officials said, asking not to be named.





Key Details of the Trials And Delivery Timeline





Start of Trials: January 2025.





Components Tested:





Astra Missile: An indigenous beyond-visual-range missile.





Electronic Warfare Suite: Developed locally, enhancing combat capabilities.





Elta Radar: An advanced radar system from Israel.





Delivery Deadline: Targeting March 31, 2025, for the first aircraft delivery to the IAF.





Current Challenges And Developments





HAL is currently negotiating with GE Aerospace to expedite the delivery of F404 engines, which are crucial for the aircraft's operation. While GE has not provided a specific delivery schedule for the 99 engines ordered, it has indicated that production issues have been resolved, and initial supplies could begin in March 2025. The first few TEJAS MK-1As may initially be delivered with reserve engines until the F404s are available.





Despite some delays attributed to software iterations and certification processes, HAL officials remain optimistic about meeting the March deadline. The successful completion of missile firing tests and software updates are among the final steps before delivery.





The TEJAS Mk-1A represents a significant upgrade over its predecessor, featuring enhanced avionics, improved radar capabilities, and an expanded weapons suite designed to meet modern combat requirements.







