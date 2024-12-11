



Palestine's Charge d'Affaires, Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, recently visited Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to congratulate her on her electoral victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll, held on November 13, 2024.





During this meeting at her residence, he emphasized the significance of India's role in the West Asia region and reiterated support for Palestinian rights and aspirations for freedom.





Priyanka Gandhi expressed her long-standing support for the Palestinian cause, reflecting on her childhood experiences of meeting Yasser Arafat during his visits to India to meet with former Prime Ministers Indira and Rajiv Gandhi. She emphasized her belief in the justice of the Palestinian struggle, stating, "I have lived the Palestinian cause since childhood".

During this meeting, Priyanka Gandhi condemned the ongoing Israeli military actions in Gaza, particularly the targeted attacks on civilians, women, and children. She expressed deep sorrow over the destruction and devastation in the region and offered condolences to mothers who have lost their children. She also criticized the silence of the international community regarding the situation in Gaza.



