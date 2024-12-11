



Nepal Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel is currently on a four-day official visit to India, which began on December 11, 2024. The primary aim of this visit is to strengthen bilateral military cooperation and explore new avenues for defence collaboration between Nepal and India.





Meeting with CDS General Anil Chauhan: General Sigdel met with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan in Delhi, where they discussed enhancing the strategic partnership between the two nations, boosting regional security, and deepening defence cooperation.





On December 11, General Sigdel laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and received a guard of honor at South Block Lawns. He also interacted with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Indian Army, and was briefed on India's security perspective and defence industry.





On December 12, during an investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, he will be conferred with the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army by President Draupadi Murmu, a tradition reflecting the close military ties between India and Nepal.





Throughout his visit, General Sigdel is scheduled to meet other high-ranking officials including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He will also attend a reciprocal lunch hosted at the Nepal Embassy.





The itinerary includes visits to defence industries in Pune and the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, where he will review a parade of cadets and interact with newly commissioned officers from Nepal.





General Sigdel's visit underscores the importance of Nepal-India military relations and aims to reinforce cooperation in various defence sectors. The discussions held during this visit are expected to pave the way for enhanced collaboration in addressing regional security challenges.







