



The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), comprising India, the United States, Australia, and Japan, has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a free, open, and stable Indo-Pacific. In a joint statement released on December 31, 2024, the foreign ministers of these nations emphasized their shared vision for the region, which they described as peaceful, stable, and prosperous, supported by effective regional institutions.





The Quad's renewed pledge comes amid increasing concerns over China's assertive actions in the Indo-Pacific. The group aims to collaboratively address future regional needs and challenges.





Support for ASEAN: The Quad members reiterated their support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), acknowledging its central role in maintaining regional stability and unity.





Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR): The Quad has a strong foundation in humanitarian efforts, originally formed in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. The coalition continues to focus on enhancing cooperation for disaster preparedness and response across the Indo-Pacific.





Recent discussions within the Quad have included using defence assets for logistics and humanitarian aid, highlighting a commitment to maritime security and rapid disaster response capabilities.





This commitment reflects the Quad's evolving role as a significant player in regional geopolitics, aiming to promote a rules-based international order while addressing shared security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.





ANI











