



Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed a willingness to engage in negotiations regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. During his annual Q&A session with the public, Putin stated that he is ready to discuss potential compromises without any preconditions, emphasizing that any agreement must involve Ukraine's legitimate authorities, which he currently identifies as the Ukrainian parliament.





Putin highlighted that he has not communicated with Trump for several years but remains open to a meeting. He asserted that Russia has grown stronger since its military actions began in Ukraine in 2022 and dismissed claims of Russia being in a weak position. He noted, "We have consistently stated our readiness for negotiations and compromise," while also suggesting that Ukrainian forces willing to continue fighting may soon dwindle.





The Russian leader indicated that any future talks should reference an earlier proposal made during negotiations in Istanbul, which many Ukrainian officials viewed as unfavourable to their interests. He also ruled out the possibility of a temporary truce, insisting that only a comprehensive peace deal would be acceptable.







