



On December 18, 2024, Russia officially announced the formation of its first regiment equipped with the S-500 'Prometheus' air defence missile system. This development was revealed by General Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, during a briefing for military attachés from various countries. The S-500 system is a significant advancement in Russia's air defence capabilities, designed to counter a wide array of aerial threats, including hypersonic missiles and low-orbit satellites.





The S-500 can intercept intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), hypersonic cruise missiles, and even satellites in low Earth orbit. This positions it as a critical component in Russia's strategic missile defence architecture.





Dual Configuration: The system is delivered in two configurations: one for long-range air defence and another specifically for anti-missile defence. However, details on the exact number of units delivered remain unspecified.





Integration With Existing Systems: The S-500 is designed to work alongside older systems like the S-300 and S-400, enhancing Russia's layered air defence network.





The establishment of this regiment marks a crucial step in Russia's efforts to bolster its military capabilities amid increasing NATO activities near its borders. General Gerasimov emphasized that the S-500 will play a vital role in addressing strategic missile defence challenges posed by NATO and other potential adversaries. The system's ability to engage multiple targets at unprecedented ranges makes it a formidable asset in modern warfare scenarios.





The formation of the first S-500 regiment signifies Russia's commitment to advancing its military technology and enhancing its defensive posture against emerging global threats. As this system becomes operational, it is expected to reshape the dynamics of air defence in the region and beyond.







