PM Modi with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim





Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed profound sorrow over the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who died at the age of 92. In a heartfelt tribute posted on X, Ibrahim referred to Singh as his "honoured and cherished friend," emphasizing the deep personal connection they shared. He described Singh as the "midwife of India's emergence" as a significant global economic player and praised his role as the architect of India's economic reforms.





Ibrahim noted that Singh's legacy would be celebrated in numerous obituaries and essays, highlighting his steadfastness and integrity as a statesman despite being perceived as "slightly awkward" in political circles. He recalled how Singh supported him during difficult times, stating, "Such acts of quiet magnanimity defined him, and they will remain etched in my heart forever. Goodbye, my mitra, my bhai, Manmohan".





Singh's death has prompted condolences from leaders worldwide, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French President Emmanuel Macron, who acknowledged his contributions to strengthening international relations and economic development.





ANI







