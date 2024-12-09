



In recent joint operations conducted by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and local police in Manipur, significant recoveries of arms and ammunition have been reported, highlighting ongoing security efforts in the region.





The operations took place across various districts including Imphal West, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Tengnoupal, and Kakching.





A total of 29 weapons, including firearms and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), were recovered during these coordinated efforts.





Key Recoveries





1. Samukom Village (Tengnoupal District):





Recovered items included two large Pompi guns, grenades, IEDs, and various ammunition types.





2. Uyok Area (Bishnupur District):





The operation yielded a 7.62mm SLR rifle, a .303 rifle, two Single Bore Barrel guns, one 9mm pistol, and additional grenades and ammunition.





3. Thingom Area (Imphal West District):





Forces recovered a 9mm carbine machine gun, a grenade launcher, and further ammunition.





4. Churachandpur District:





Operations resulted in the recovery of a .303 rifle, two 9mm pistols, six 12 Bore Single Barrel rifles, and other warlike stores.





5. Subsequent Operations (December 2024):





Further operations led to the recovery of 14 weapons including a sniper rifle and multiple pistols from Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Thoubal districts.





These operations are part of ongoing efforts to curb violence in Manipur amid tensions between different community groups. The joint actions demonstrate effective collaboration among the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and local law enforcement agencies to enhance regional security.





The successful recovery of these weapons not only underscores the operational capabilities of the security forces but also reflects their commitment to maintaining peace in the region amidst ongoing challenges.







