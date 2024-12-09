



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria as a "historic day for the Middle East," attributing it to Israel's military actions against Iran and Hezbollah, Assad's primary supporters. Following reports that Assad fled Damascus amidst a rebel offensive, Netanyahu emphasized the significance of this event while acknowledging the potential dangers it poses to regional stability.





Netanyahu described the collapse of Assad's regime as a pivotal moment, suggesting it opens opportunities for change in the region but also brings risks.





In light of the regime's fall, Israel has moved its military into a buffer zone in the Golan Heights to prevent hostile forces from establishing a presence near its borders. Netanyahu stated that Israel will not tolerate any threats from the Syrian side.





Chain Reaction: He claimed that Israel's actions against Hezbollah and Iran have set off a chain reaction leading to Assad's downfall, although analysts noted that this outcome was not fully anticipated by Israeli strategists.





Offer of Peace: Despite the tumultuous situation, Netanyahu extended a "hand of peace" to various groups in Syria, including Druze, Kurds, and Christians, who seek peaceful relations with Israel.





While Netanyahu hailed the event as a victory for Israel, analysts expressed caution. They noted that while Israeli actions contributed to weakening Assad's regime, the rapid developments were influenced by multiple factors, including Russia's distraction due to its conflict with Ukraine and the effectiveness of Syrian rebel forces. The potential for increased chaos in Syria and its implications for Israeli security remain significant concerns.







