



Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister, Vijitha Herath, recently expressed a desire to strengthen diplomatic ties with China. In a statement made on December 17, 2024, he emphasized the importance of maintaining good relations with China, reflecting Sri Lanka's strategic approach to international diplomacy amid regional complexities.





Herath, who has been in office since November 2024, has a long history in Sri Lankan politics, having served as a Member of Parliament for the Gampaha District since 2000. His previous roles include various cabinet positions that highlight his extensive experience in governance and public service.





The call for improved relations with China aligns with Sri Lanka's broader foreign policy goals, which aim to balance relationships with major powers while addressing domestic and regional challenges.







