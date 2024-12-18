



Over 700 business leaders participated in the India-Russia Business Dialogue held in Moscow on December 17, 2024. This significant event aimed to enhance collaboration between the two nations across various sectors, including trade and high-tech industries. The dialogue was attended by prominent figures from both countries, including Indian industrialists and Russian government officials, highlighting the strategic partnership between India and Russia.





Key discussions focused on exploring new opportunities for collaboration, with an emphasis on sectors such as technology, infrastructure, and energy. The event underscored the commitment of both nations to strengthen their economic ties and foster mutual growth through increased business interactions.





The dialogue is part of ongoing efforts to deepen bilateral relations, following a series of high-level meetings and agreements aimed at enhancing economic cooperation. This initiative reflects the broader goals of both countries to expand their strategic partnership and tap into each other's markets effectively.







