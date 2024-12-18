



In recent investigations, Indian security officials have identified several lesser-known messaging applications that are being exploited by criminals, including gangsters and terrorists, to evade surveillance. One of the most prominent among these is Zangi, an Armenian app that has gained notoriety for its untraceable communication capabilities.





Zangi: The Untraceable App





Usage by Criminals: Zangi has reportedly been found on the devices of members from various gangs operating in the Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Punjab regions. Investigations revealed that gangsters associated with groups like the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the Bambiha syndicate utilize Zangi to communicate without detection. For instance, shooters linked to gangster Himanshu Bhau were discovered coordinating their activities via this app, which allowed them to send messages that self-destruct after delivery, thereby leaving no trace on servers.





Unlike traditional messaging apps that require a mobile number or email for registration, Zangi generates a unique 10-digit number for each user. This feature enhances anonymity and complicates tracking efforts by law enforcement. The app's design facilitates communication over Wi-Fi networks without the need for SIM cards, further aiding criminals in avoiding detection.





While Zangi has emerged as a significant tool for criminal communication, other applications like Telegram have also been highlighted for their use by various extremist groups. Telegram is known for its strong encryption and privacy features, making it a favoured platform among terrorists and organized crime groups. Its lack of oversight allows illegal activities to proliferate within its channels.





Telegram's encryption ensures that not even the app itself can access user conversations, which appeals to those with malicious intent.





The platform has been described as a "hub" for criminal organization due to its strict privacy policies, which facilitate the coordination of illegal activities without significant oversight from authorities.





Government Response





In response to the rising use of such applications by criminal elements, the Indian government has taken measures to block several messaging platforms deemed unsafe. Recently, 14 mobile messenger apps, including Zangi, were banned due to their association with terrorist communications and activities in sensitive regions like Jammu and Kashmir. This action reflects ongoing concerns regarding national security and the challenges posed by encrypted communication technologies.





Government Action





The Indian government has recently taken significant action to enhance national security by banning 14 mobile messaging applications. This decision was made following recommendations from security and intelligence agencies, which indicated that these apps were being used by terrorist groups to communicate with their operatives in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and receive instructions from handlers based in Pakistan.

The following apps have been banned:



- Crypviser - Enigma - Safeswiss - Wickr Me - MediaFire - Briar - BChat - Nandbox - Conion - IMO - Element - Second Line - Zangi - Threema



These applications were identified as posing a threat to national security due to their encryption features, which make it difficult for authorities to monitor communications. Reports suggest that they have been utilized by various terrorist organizations, including Hizbul Mujahideen and The Resistance Front, to facilitate their operations and spread anti-India propaganda in the region.

The ban was enacted under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which allows the government to block access to any information that poses a threat to national security. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology confirmed that these apps do not have representatives in India, complicating efforts to track their activities and enforce compliance with Indian laws.





Mainstream messaging applications like WhatsApp and Telegram are widely used for everyday communication, platforms like Zangi are increasingly favoured by criminals seeking to avoid detection. This trend poses significant challenges for law enforcement agencies tasked with maintaining public safety.







