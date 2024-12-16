



Sri Lanka has expressed its deep appreciation for India's support in its ongoing economic recovery and debt restructuring efforts, particularly following the severe economic crisis that struck the nation in 2022. During a recent meeting in New Delhi, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake highlighted the critical role of India’s assistance, which included approximately USD 4 billion in credit lines and grants. He described this support as a "lifeline" for Sri Lanka, aiding in stabilizing the economy and providing essential services to its citizens.





The discussions between President Dissanayake and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on enhancing bilateral trade and investment, with an emphasis on expanding the India-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (ISFTA). Both leaders acknowledged the potential for further collaboration in sectors such as agriculture, dairy, textiles, and renewable energy. The joint statement issued after their talks underscored the commitment to investment-led growth and improving connectivity between the two nations.





Additionally, both countries are exploring new avenues for cooperation, including a multi-product pipeline project aimed at supplying affordable energy from India to Sri Lanka. This initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance energy security and meet the basic needs of the Sri Lankan population.





In addition to economic matters, President Dissanayake called for a "durable solution" to the longstanding issue concerning fishermen from both nations. The dispute primarily revolves around fishing rights in areas around Kachchatheevu Island, which has led to tensions and incidents involving the Sri Lankan Navy seizing Indian fishing boats. Dissanayake emphasized the need for constructive negotiations to resolve these disputes amicably, highlighting that this issue remains a significant concern for both Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen.









The recent high-level discussions reflect a renewed commitment between India and Sri Lanka to deepen their partnership across various domains, including economic cooperation and regional security. As both nations navigate these challenges, their collaborative efforts are poised to foster stability and mutual growth in the region.



