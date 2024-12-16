



Azerbaijan has expressed interest in acquiring weapons from India to counterbalance Armenia's military enhancements, particularly following significant arms purchases by Armenia from India. This request was conveyed through a third country, but India has reportedly ignored it, emphasizing that it will independently determine its bilateral relations without intermediaries.





Azerbaijan's Position: President Ilham Aliyev has publicly urged countries, including India, to refrain from supplying arms to Armenia, citing national security concerns. He indicated that Azerbaijan might take serious measures if perceived threats continue to escalate due to Armenia's military build-up supported by foreign arms supplies.





Armenia's Military Acquisitions: Armenia has been bolstering its defence capabilities with various weapons systems from India, including Pinaka rocket launchers and Akash missile systems. This military cooperation has raised alarms in Baku, prompting Azerbaijan's request for similar support from India.





India's Response





Despite the friendly overtures through a third country, India's response has been to maintain its commitment to Armenia as a strategic partner. New Delhi views Armenia not only as a defence ally but also as a political partner with shared interests, particularly in the context of regional dynamics involving France and Greece, which also support Armenia.





The situation highlights the complex geopolitical landscape in the South Caucasus, where Azerbaijan is aligned with Türkiye and Pakistan, while Armenia enjoys support from India and Western nations. The ongoing tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan over territorial disputes further complicate these relationships, making India's stance particularly significant in regional security matters.





Azerbaijan seeks to enhance its military capabilities through Indian arms, New Delhi's current strategic alignment with Armenia appears to take precedence, reflecting broader geopolitical considerations in the region.







