



The phase-out of the MiG-21 fighter jets in the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been delayed due to significant production challenges facing the TEJAS MK-1A jets, primarily stemming from supply issues with engines from General Electric (GE).





The IAF had planned to establish its first TEJAS MK-1A squadron at Nal Air Force Base in July 2024. However, delays in engine supply have affected Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) ability to meet production timelines, pushing back the replacement of the aging MiG-21 fleet.

The IAF currently operates two squadrons of MiG-21 Bisons, totalling around 31 aircraft. Despite numerous upgrades over its service life, the MiG-21 has been criticized for its safety record, earning the nickname "Flying Coffin" due to over 400 accidents in several decades and significant pilot casualties.

The MiG-21 has been a cornerstone of the IAF since its induction in the 1960s, playing vital roles in major conflicts including the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan wars and the Kargil conflict in 1999. However, its operational lifespan has exceeded expectations, necessitating a transition to newer aircraft.

The TEJAS MK-1A is expected to replace the MiG-21s with advanced features such as an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar and improved electronic warfare capabilities. The first delivery of the TEJAS MK-1A is anticipated in February 2024, with plans for a total of 83 units by 2027-28.





The TEJAS MK-1A program, which is crucial for replacing aging aircraft in the IAF, has encountered major delays. Originally, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was expected to deliver 18 TEJAS jets this fiscal year, but only two are anticipated due to engine supply disruptions. GE is currently facing difficulties within its supplier network, limiting its available engines and consequently HAL's production capabilities.





The delay in TEJAS production exacerbates an existing shortfall in the IAF's fleet. The IAF currently operates 31 squadrons but requires 42 squadrons to effectively manage potential threats from neighbouring countries like Pakistan and China. The scheduled retirement of two squadrons of MiG-21s over the next year adds urgency to this situation, as these jets are part of a larger group of aging aircraft that will gradually be phased out starting in 2029.





To address these challenges, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has requested HAL to submit a proposal for an additional 97 TEJAS MK-1A jets, potentially increasing total orders to 180 over the next decade. However, the success of this plan heavily relies on resolving the current engine supply issues from GE. The US government has assured India of its commitment to stabilizing these supplies through a recent Security of Supply Arrangement aimed at mitigating future disruptions.





The delay in the TEJAS jet production is significantly impacting the IAF's operational readiness and its ability to phase out older aircraft like the MiG-21. The resolution of these supply chain issues is critical for maintaining India's defence posture and achieving self-reliance in military aviation.







