



Successful Test of Dark Eagle Hypersonic Missile: The U.S. Army's Dark Eagle hypersonic missile successfully completed a test at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, achieving speeds exceeding Mach 5. This marks a significant milestone in the development of hypersonic technology, following years of delays primarily due to launcher issues.





Capabilities And Deployment Plans: The Dark Eagle, also known as the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW), is designed to strike targets over long distances with high precision. The missile can manoeuvre at hypersonic speeds, making it challenging for enemy defences to intercept. The U.S. Navy plans to deploy this system on Zumwalt-class destroyers and Block V Virginia-class submarines.





Strategic Implications: This advancement comes amid increasing competition with China and Russia, both of which have made significant strides in their own hypersonic missile programs. The U.S. military's focus on hypersonic weapons is part of a broader strategy to enhance deterrence capabilities against these adversaries.





The successful test is seen as a precursor to operational deployment, with plans for the system to be combat-ready by 2025. The U.S. military emphasizes the need for continued testing to ensure the effectiveness and safety of the Dark Eagle in real-world scenarios.





This test marked the first live-fire use of key components, including the Battery Operations Centre (BOC) and the Transporter Erector Launcher (TEL), both of which are critical to the weapon’s land-based deployment.







