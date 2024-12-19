



UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently hosted a group of Indian investors and CEOs at Downing Street, aiming to explore investment opportunities and enhance economic growth between the UK and India. This meeting follows Starmer's earlier engagement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across various sectors, including economic growth, security, technology, climate, health, and education.





The delegation, supported by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), engaged in discussions with key UK officials, including Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Foreign Secretary David Lammy. They focused on deepening bilateral ties and exploring opportunities under a potential UK-India trade deal. The total trade between the two nations is currently valued at £42 billion, supporting over 6,00,000 jobs across both economies.





Starmer emphasized India's significance as a vital partner for the UK, expressing his ambition to unlock further opportunities for collaboration. He stated, "I’m delighted to welcome some of India’s most senior business leaders to Downing Street and to outline the UK’s ambitious focus on economic growth and innovation".





Sunil Bharti Mittal KBE, leader of the Indian delegation and founder of Bharti Enterprises, highlighted that India is on track to become a $5 trillion economy by 2027. He noted that this delegation comes at a pivotal moment for India-UK relations, which have evolved into a robust partnership built on historical ties and economic synergy. Mittal expressed optimism regarding the ongoing negotiations for the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, which he believes present significant opportunities for mutual growth.





The day concluded with an evening reception hosted by the High Commission of India in London, celebrating the growing partnership between the two nations.







