The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has granted technical assistance to the Haryana Airports Development Corporation Limited (HADC) for the redevelopment of Hisar Airport into an integrated aviation hub.





This initiative, announced on December 10, 2024, aims to transform the Maharaja Agrasen International Airport into a key centre for cargo and logistics, enhancing air cargo throughput in the National Capital Region (NCR) of India.





The project is supported by a grant of approximately ₹10.53 crore (about $1.27 million) from USTDA.





The redevelopment will cover 2,988 acres and include various facilities such as an integrated manufacturing cluster, a world port cargo logistics hub, and maintenance-repair-operations (MRO) facilities.





Timeline: The USTDA has set a two-year deadline for the project's completion, which aims to attract financial investors and integrate all aspects of development at the airport.





Economic Impact: This collaboration is expected to create numerous employment opportunities in Haryana and bolster long-term economic growth, aligning with India's strategic infrastructure goals.





US Ambassador Eric Garcetti emphasized that this partnership reflects the strengthening ties between the US and India in civil aviation, while Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini noted that it marks a significant step forward for the state's reputation as a global investment hub.







