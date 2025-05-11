



India reportedly used BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to strike targets deep inside Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, marking the first known combat use of this weapon system. The operation was launched on the night of May 7, 2025, as a retaliatory measure following the killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, an attack India attributed to Pakistan-based terrorist groups.





Indian forces targeted nine locations, focusing on major terrorist camps linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in both Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes aimed to dismantle terrorist infrastructure while avoiding civilian, economic, or core military facilities, according to Indian statements.





Alongside BrahMos missiles, India deployed precision-guided munitions such as the French-origin SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER bombs, both of which can be launched from Rafale fighter jets. Loitering munitions were also reportedly employed.





The operation lasted approximately 23–25 minutes, with Indian aircraft not entering Pakistani airspace, suggesting stand-off launches of missiles and munitions. The strikes were described as focused, measured, and non-escalatory by Indian officials.





Notable sites hit included air force bases at Nur Khan (Rawalpindi), Rafiqi (Shorkot), Murid (Chakwal), and others in Skardu, Bholari, Jacobabad, and Sargodha, as well as radar installations at Pasrur and Sialkot.





Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs publicly acknowledged the use of BrahMos missiles and characterized India’s actions as unprovoked aggression, leading to Pakistan’s own retaliatory operation, Bunyan-ul-Marsoos. Both nations subsequently agreed to a ceasefire, though each accused the other of violations.





Following the Indian strikes, Pakistan escalated the conflict by launching drones at Indian cities, which were intercepted by India’s S-400 and Akash air defense systems. India responded in kind with its own drone operations over Pakistani territory.





Operation Sindoor represents a significant escalation in India-Pakistan hostilities, being the first instance where India has demonstrated the combat capabilities of the BrahMos missile in a real-world scenario. The operation underscores the evolving nature of regional military engagements, with both sides employing advanced missiles, drones, and electronic warfare assets.





While India has not officially confirmed the use of BrahMos, multiple reports-including statements from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry-indicate that BrahMos missiles were indeed used to strike strategic terrorist and military targets deep within Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.





