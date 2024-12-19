



On December 17, 2024, U.S. officials, including Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, and Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra, visited the Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas. This visit highlighted the significant advancements in U.S.-India space cooperation, particularly under the U.S.-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET).





The officials met with two Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) astronauts who are currently training at NASA's Johnson Space Centre. This training is part of preparations for a joint mission to the International Space Station (ISS), scheduled for 2025 as part of the Axiom-4 mission.





Discussions included plans for launching the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite in early 2025. This satellite aims to provide critical data for environmental monitoring and disaster response.





The visit also focused on enhancing commercial partnerships between U.S. and Indian space companies, aiming to leverage their combined capabilities in the growing space economy.





Officials outlined plans to expand cooperation into areas such as national security and advanced technologies in space exploration. They emphasized the importance of joint efforts in human spaceflight and other sectors of space technology.





This significant engagement reflects a commitment from both nations to deepen their strategic partnership through collaborative space initiatives, which are expected to yield substantial benefits in various sectors.







