



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to visit Mauritius from December 20 to 22, 2024. This visit is significant as it marks the first high-level bilateral engagement between India and Mauritius following the recent formation of a new government in Mauritius led by Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam.





The trip underscores India's commitment to strengthening its ties with Mauritius, which are deeply rooted in shared history and cultural connections. It also aligns with India's broader foreign policy initiatives, such as Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the Africa Forward policy, emphasizing cooperation with the Global South.





During this visit, Misri is expected to engage in discussions aimed at advancing bilateral relations across various sectors, reflecting the importance India places on its partnership with Mauritius.







