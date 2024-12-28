



A target drone belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) was recently discovered floating in the waters near Trincomalee, Sri Lanka. The drone, identified as a jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), was found approximately 35 nautical miles off the coast by local fishermen.





In response to this incident, the Sri Lankan Air Force has initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the drone's presence in their territorial waters. Group Captain Eranda Geeganage, a spokesman for the Sri Lankan Air Force, confirmed the ongoing probe, emphasizing the need to understand how the drone ended up in Sri Lankan waters.





The discovery has raised questions regarding its purpose and operational status, as such drones are typically used for military training exercises. The IAF has not yet publicly commented on the incident, leaving some uncertainty about the drone's mission and whether it was lost during a training operation or malfunctioned.





In August 2020, a Meggitt BTT-3 Banshee drone, weighing 50 kg and measuring 8 feet in length, was retrieved by fishermen near the Talapada estuary. This drone had likely been tested at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha, which is known for its missile and UAV testing activities. At that time, Binay Kumar Das, the director of ITR, clarified that the recovery of such drones is unusual as they are typically disposed of in water after use during routine exercises conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF). He emphasized that this was a scheduled exercise and there was no cause for concern regarding the incident.





The eggitt BTT-3 Banshee is a target drone developed originally in the 1980s for air defense training. It is constructed primarily from composite materials like Kevlar and glass-reinforced plastic, featuring a tailless delta wing design. The Banshee is designed to be launched from land or ship decks and can be recovered via parachute for reuse. Its specifications include:





Maximum Speed: 200 km/h (120 mph) Endurance: Approximately 1 hour 15 minutes Service Ceiling: 7,000 m (23,000 ft) Length: About 2.84 m (9 ft 4 in) Wingspan: Approximately 2.49 m (8 ft 2 in)





The drone has been widely used across various countries for training purposes with different missile systems, including the British Army's shoulder-launched missiles like the Short Blowpipe and Javelin.





The Banshee has been deployed in over 40 countries and has seen extensive use as a target for missile systems. It is equipped with advanced avionics, including autopilot systems and telemetry capabilities, allowing it to perform complex flight profiles. The Banshee series has produced over 8,000 units, highlighting its significance in military training operations worldwide.





Agencies







