



Germany has successfully conducted its first test of the MBDA Meteor long-range air-to-air missile from a Luftwaffe Eurofighter, marking a significant milestone in enhancing its aerial combat capabilities. This test took place at a British military facility in Scotland, as no suitable testing range was available in Germany.





The test was announced on December 6, 2024, and executed at the Royal Air Force’s Lossiemouth base in Scotland.





The Eurofighter used for this test was a two-seat variant, which is part of the Luftwaffe's fleet that also includes short-range IRIS-T missiles and medium-range AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles.





The Meteor missile boasts a range of up to 200 kilometers (124 miles) and utilizes an advanced active radar seeker, making it effective against various targets including agile fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles. The missile's ramjet engine allows it to maintain high speed throughout its flight, enhancing its strike capabilities.





The integration of the Meteor missile significantly boosts the Eurofighter's operational effectiveness by enabling it to engage threats from greater distances, thereby improving deterrence capabilities. The German Air Force emphasized that this capability allows for better protection against incoming threats, as targets can be neutralized before they approach too closely.





Looking ahead, Germany plans to establish a new testing and development facility in Manching to further enhance its Eurofighter fleet's capabilities. This facility will focus on integrating new features and adjustments over the next year. Additionally, the German Parliament has approved further procurement of Meteor missiles, indicating ongoing investment in enhancing air combat readiness.







