



Indian Light Tank Achieves Major Milestone: The Indian Light Tank (ILT) has successfully completed high-altitude firing trials, demonstrating consistent accuracy while firing multiple rounds at altitudes exceeding 4,200 meters. This significant achievement was announced by the Defence Ministry on December 12, 2024, following earlier trials conducted in desert conditions in September 2024.





The ILT is a 25-ton class armoured fighting vehicle designed specifically for high-altitude operations to enhance the Indian Army's combat capabilities along the mountainous borders with China. The tank's development involved the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), with manufacturing support from Larsen & Toubro Precision Engineering and Systems.





The ILT's design allows for rapid deployment in challenging terrains, as demonstrated by its successful airlift capability showcased by the Indian Air Force. This feature is crucial for operations in remote areas that are difficult to access via traditional transport methods.





Following these successful internal performance trials, the ILT is set to undergo additional evaluations before being offered for user trials by the Indian Armed Forces. The Indian Army plans to deploy over 350 of these light tanks primarily in mountainous regions.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended all teams involved in this project, highlighting its importance for India's strategic defence posture.







