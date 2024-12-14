



India has voted in favour of a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution calling for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. This resolution was adopted during a special emergency session on December 12, 2024, with 158 countries supporting it, while nine nations, including Israel and the United States, opposed it. Thirteen countries abstained from the vote.





The resolution emphasizes the need for all parties involved to respect the ceasefire and demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. It also calls for adherence to international law and humanitarian obligations, urging the facilitation of aid to civilians in Gaza. This marks India's first support for such a resolution since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023, reflecting a shift in its voting stance after previously abstaining on similar resolutions.





India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, highlighted the complexities surrounding the situation, mentioning the humanitarian crisis and loss of civilian lives. She noted that India's vote aligns with its commitment to a two-state solution and a peaceful resolution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.







