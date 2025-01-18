



The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is scheduled to take place in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from January 8 to 10, 2025. This biennial event serves as a significant platform for connecting the Indian diaspora with the Government of India and celebrating their contributions to the nation. The theme for this year's convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat", emphasizing the role of the diaspora in India's development efforts.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the convention on January 9, 2025. The event will also feature a virtual address by the Chief Guest, H.E. Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of Trinidad and Tobago.





A special session dedicated to youth will be held on January 8, with notable speakers including Dr. Dev Pragad, CEO of Newsweek.





Four exhibitions will be inaugurated, showcasing topics such as the Ramayana's legacy, contributions of the diaspora to technology, and the cultural heritage of Odisha.





The convention will conclude with a session presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, who will present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards to distinguished members of the diaspora.





Extensive preparations are underway to ensure smooth operations during the event. The Odisha government has implemented security measures including deploying police platoons and establishing a control room for visitor assistance.





