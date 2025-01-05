DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat presenting a model of Hypersonic missile to Defence Minister





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently emphasized the need for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to align closely with the rapidly changing technological landscape. During a meeting on January 2, 2025, marking DRDO's 67th foundation day, Singh urged the organization to focus on developing cutting-edge and niche technologies while enhancing collaboration with the private sector and integrating start-ups into its research and development efforts.





Singh challenged DRDO to identify and complete 100 critical projects by 2025, with each of its 41 labs tasked to select two to three significant projects to focus on. He stated, "By the next foundation year, we should have 100 such projects completed".





The minister stressed the importance of staying updated with products and processes used by technologically advanced nations. This alignment is crucial for ensuring that DRDO's outputs remain relevant in a fast-evolving environment.





Singh highlighted the necessity of involving start-ups in DRDO's R&D initiatives. This integration is expected to foster innovation and facilitate valuable exchanges of ideas that can lead to advancements in the Indian defense sector.





He commended DRDO's existing collaborations with the private sector, including technology transfers and patent access. Singh encouraged further exploration of areas for increased private sector participation, indicating that national progress relies on collaboration among all stakeholders.





Singh articulated a vision where DRDO can act as a catalyst for transformation, not only within defense technology but also in dual-use technologies that benefit civilian applications. He envisions a new ecosystem that can significantly impact both defense and civilian sectors.





In conclusion, Rajnath Singh's address reflects a strategic push for DRDO to enhance its capabilities and collaborations in line with global advancements, setting ambitious goals for the coming years as India aims to strengthen its defence infrastructure.





