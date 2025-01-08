



Nine individuals, including eight police personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a driver, were killed in a significant attack by Maoist insurgents in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on January 6, 2025. The incident occurred when the vehicle they were traveling in was struck by an improvised explosive device (IED) while returning from an anti-Maoist operation in the dense jungles of Abujhmad.





The explosion took place around 2:15 PM near Ambeli village in the Kutru area, approximately 80 kilometers from Bijapur's district headquarters.





All nine individuals aboard the vehicle died instantly due to the blast, which created a large crater at the site. Initial reports indicated that several other personnel were injured and being treated at local health facilities.





Authorities believe that the IED weighed between 60 to 70 kilograms and was likely a "command IED," meaning it was detonated remotely by insurgents as the vehicle passed over it.





This attack is one of the most severe incidents involving Maoist insurgents in recent years, occurring against a backdrop of intensified military operations against Maoist forces. Since January 1, 2024, security forces have reportedly killed around 222 insurgents in various encounters aimed at eradicating Maoist violence by March 2026. The DRG personnel involved were primarily recruited from local tribal communities and former Maoists, emphasizing their connection to the region affected by this ongoing conflict.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and reaffirmed the government's commitment to combatting Maoism. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also extended his sympathies and vowed to continue efforts against Maoist insurgency, characterizing such attacks as acts of desperation by the rebels.





This incident highlights the persistent threat posed by Maoist groups in central India and underscores the challenges faced by security forces operating in these volatile regions.





PTI







