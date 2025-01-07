



EAM Jaishankar has expressed optimism regarding the upcoming 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), stating, "It will be a great Pravasi Bharatiya Divas." This sentiment reflects the extensive preparations being made for the event, which will take place from January 8 to 10, 2025, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Jaishankar commended the efforts of the Chief Minister and his team in organizing this significant gathering of the Indian diaspora.





The theme for this year's convention is "Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat," emphasizing the role of the Indian diaspora in contributing to India's development. The event will feature various sessions and exhibitions aimed at highlighting the cultural and technological contributions of Indians living abroad.





Key highlights of the convention include:





Inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 9, 2025.





A special Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event on January 8, with Dr. Dev Pragad as the Guest of Honour.





The conferment of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards by President Droupadi Murmu during the valedictory session on January 10.





This biennial event, first initiated in 2003, serves as a platform for overseas Indians to connect with each other and engage with their cultural roots, making it a pivotal occasion for fostering ties between India and its diaspora.





